Anti-burglary advice issued by Northamptonshire Police as warmer weather set to return

Northamptonshire Police is issuing anti-burglary advice as warmer weather is set to return, which brings concerns around open doors and windows.

Temperatures in Northamptonshire are set to reach 20C on Thursday (March 20), with the weekend also looking much brighter and warmer.

With this in mind, officers are warning residents that insecure properties provide an ideal opportunity for thieves, and something as simple as closing your windows and locking your doors can prevent a crime.

Northamptonshire Police’s tips to keep you and your home safe

Make sure all windows are doors are locked if you are not in.

Securely lock sheds and outdoor storage to keep valuables safe and to protect your entire home.

Make sure all valuables are left out of sight.

Consider a video doorbell system which will alert you when someone approaches your property.

If you are going out or away, consider installing smart plugs that run your lights by a timer.

Ask a neighbour to keep an eye on your house when you go on holiday.

Consider installing a security light which is activated by movement in the evening and external dusk to dawn lighting to avoid dark hiding spaces.

Ensure hedging and fencing is no higher than one metre at the front of your property.

Avoid leaving deliveries on your doorstep.

Crime Prevention Team Leader Carole Jones said: “Northamptonshire continues to benefit from its specialist burglary team with the number of burglaries continuing to be well under the figures seen before the launch of Operation Crooked in April 2019.

“Having said that, it’s still important for our residents to continue to be alert and by taking some simple steps, you can make your property unattractive to criminals.

“I want to be clear that the only people responsible for a burglary is the burglars themselves, however I would urge everyone to take the time to read our crime prevention advice and to check your property for any ways you can increase your home security.”

Operation Crooked is the force’s campaign to reduce burglary and as part of the operation, two burglary teams covering both the north and west of the county, sit within CID, and they ensure that every burglary victim in Northamptonshire gets a visit from the police.