The total, since the start of December, has now reached 59

As part of a Christmas crackdown, a further 21 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving during a seven day period in Northamptonshire.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

A number of drivers in Northamptonshire have now been named after being charged with drink driving during the festive period.

Since the campaign started on Friday December 1, officers have arrested 42 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 17 drivers on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. 27 motorists were named last week and 11 were named in the first week of the campaign.

Latest names of those arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving

Monday, December 11:

Esther Nkmwazi, aged 36, of Meeting Lane, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

Tuesday, December 12:

A 26-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Luke Prout, aged 39, of Peters Close, Chelveston, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

Wednesday, December 13:

Lewis Seymour, aged 25, of McKeevor Place, Banbury, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

A 43-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Thursday, December 14:

A 32-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Abhi Abhi, aged 24, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Friday, December 15:

A 48-year-old man from Irthlingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Rapi Halili, aged 23, of Craven Gardens, Barking, Essex, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Thomas Sellers, aged 21, of Coton Road, Guilsborough, was charged with failing to provide a specimen. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Mariusz Adler, aged 41, of Beake Avenue, Coventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

A 37-year-old man from Torquay was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

Saturday, December 16:

David Maksa, aged 33, of Golding Close, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

An 18-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sunday, December 17:

Osbaldas Zukausks, aged 42, of Kennedy Drive, Rugby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Ibrahim Tasan, aged 58, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Charlotte Gavin, aged 40, of Brooks Road, Raunds, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Pavel Borta, aged 25, of Langsett Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

James O’Ben, aged 59, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Court results

Thando Gunda, aged 35, of Mulberry Grove, Swindon, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18, charged with four traffic offences including driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Gunda, who was arrested in Billing Road East, Northampton, on the first day of the Force’s annual winter drink and drug drive campaign (Friday, December 1), has been bailed until February 16, when he will stand trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Damien Blackwell, aged 38, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18, after being arrested in High Street, Thrapston on Saturday, December 16, on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Blackwell was subsequently charged with driving while over the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance. He pleaded guilty to all three offences and was released on bail until January 29, when he will be sentenced at the same court.