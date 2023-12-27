Another 13 motorists arrested during third week of annual winter drink and drug driving campaign across Northamptonshire

51 drivers have so far been arrested since the campaign started on December 1

Northamptonshire Police is again naming drivers charged with drink driving as part of its annual winter campaign to tackle offending through the festive season. As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media.

This is a hard-line approach the Force has taken over recent years to help demonstrate the severity and consequences of drink-driving.

Officers from across the Force will be supporting the month-long operation in a bid to keep our communities and roads safer throughout December and to ensure everyone gets home safely to enjoy the festive season with family and friends.Since the campaign started on Friday (December 1) officers have arrested 51 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 21 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs:

Monday, December 18:

• Paul Carter, aged 20, of Geddington Road, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

• A 20-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tuesday, December 19:

• A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• Kamil Szubinkski, aged 41, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

Wednesday, December 20:

• Luqman Mintah, aged 36, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

• A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 22:

• A 34-year-old man from Corby was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

• Robert Raska, aged 55, of The Severn, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

• A 46-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• Rutendo Nyatsine, aged 54, of Middlemore, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Court result:

A 31-year-old man from Northampton has been sent to prison for a total of six weeks after pleading guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker and failing to provide a specimen as a vehicle driver.

Ioan Pandele of Bitten Court, Northampton, was arrested driving his black Mercedes on the A45 westbound carriageway, near to Junction 15 of the M1 motorway on Monday, December 18, on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Pandele was subsequently charged and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19, where he was sentenced to six weeks for assaulting a police officer and a further two weeks, to run concurrently, for failing to provide a specimen.

He was also disqualified from driving for 538 days and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Martynas Tyminas, aged 33, of Rowan Close, Desborough, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 22, after being arrested in Ironwood Avenue, Desborough, on Thursday, December 21, on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Tyminas pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit and was issued with an interim six-month driving disqualification until February 6, when he will be sentenced at the same court.

Reggie Powell-Boston, aged 37, of Selhurst Road, South Norwood, London, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 23, charged with possession of a Class B drug and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Powell-Boston, who was arrested on the A45 Daventry link road at Flore, on Friday December 22, has been bailed until February 21, when he will stand trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.