Another 12 charges of drink-driving as Northamptonshire Police’s 2021 Christmas crackdown continues

Another 12 Northamptonshire motorists have been charged with drink-driving as part of a police Christmas crackdown.

Northamptonshire Police pledged to name any drivers charged with drink or drug-driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

The campaign launched at the beginning of the month.

Northamptonshire Police is cracking down on drink-driving during the festive period, once again.

Two offenders have already faced magistrates and a number of others have already been charged.

Now the force has named a further dozen drivers who have been charged between December 7 and December 13, as well as another who has appeared before magistrates and a handful who have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Those charged are:

Ben White, aged 36, of Horse Fair Lane, Rothwell, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

Russell Cole, aged 49, of West Street in Weedon, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 28.

Dainus Puzauskas, aged 40, of Hamsterley Park, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Daniel Forbes, aged 25, of Church View, Market Harborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 28.

Zac Convine, aged 29, of Thrift Street, Irchester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 28.

Ian Downing, aged 64, of Deer Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Lewis Todd, aged 24, of Lewis Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Robert Cannell, aged 25, of no fixed address, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

Alexandru Mereacre, aged 28, of Mayfield Drive, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

James Long, aged 78, of Rydal Mount, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Nicola Jessop, aged 35, of Fieldmouse Close, Rothwell, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Nicu Leonte, aged 26, of Cowper Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Drink-driving arrests:

A 27-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

A 27-year-old woman from Pytchley was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 33-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 26-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man from Hartwell was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old man from Dereham in Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Court result:

Craig Smith, aged 30, of Berrydale, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 13, charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving with no insurance and driving whilst disqualified. He was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to six-weeks’ imprisonment for driving whilst over the prescribed limit and a further six weeks for driving whilst disqualified, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay fines and a victim surcharge totalling £128. He was charged on December 12.