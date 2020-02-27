‘Amazing’ retired Police Dog, Roddy, dies after serving Northamptonshire Police until he was nearly ten

The force has paid tribute to its former colleague

A retired police dog, who served the Northamptonshire force until he was nearly ten, has died.

PD Roddy spent ‘three happy years’ in retirement before he passed away last night (February 26).

Northants Dog Police Section took to Twitter to announce the news today.

The tweet said: “Sadly RPD Roddy crossed over rainbow bridge last night.

“He was an amazing police dog who served @NorthantsPolice until he was nearly ten years old. He then spent three years in retirement putting his paws up.

Retired Police Dog, Roddy, has died, aged 12. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Northants Police Dog Section/Twitter

“Thanks for your service Roddy.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Roddy.

Northamptonshire Police added: “Very sad news today from @nortantsdogs about our former colleague, Roddy.

“Here’s one of our favourite photos of his time with us.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a festive Roddy dressed in tinsel and reindeer antlers.

Rest in peace, Roddy.