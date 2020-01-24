Alarm sends would-be thieves fleeing empty-handed during Northampton break-in

Police launch appeal for information after attempted burglary at Kingsthorpe store

Burglars ran off empty-handed after setting off an alarm while attempting a break-in at a Northampton hair and beauty supplies store.

Aston & Fincher in Kingsthorpe Hollow was targeted by thieves

Detectives say offenders smashed the front window of wholesalers Aston & Fincher in Cartwright Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, between 6pm and 7.45 last night (Thursday, January 23).

But a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "It is believed the activation of the burglar alarm may have disturbed the intruders and nothing was stolen."

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the attempted break-in to call 101 quoting reference number 20000044075.