A5 in Weedon closed both ways so the fire service could lower man 'reported ill' from the roof

A man in his fifties reported ill had to be lowered from the roof of a building by firefighters in Northampton.

The A5 had to be closed in both directions yesterday afternoon at around 2pm with diversions put in place as a result of a "police-led" incident, according to the Highways Agency.

The road was closed between the A43 at Towcester and the A45 at Weedon Bec as two fire crews from Daventry rushed to a property in High Street, Weedon at 1.49pm.

Picture: Danny Hone @EMAS_DannyH

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A man in his fifties was reported ill on the second-storey roof of the building, and fire crews were tasked with making the scene on the street safe.

"Crews also, with assistance from colleagues in Leicestershire, lowered the casualty from the roof and handed the incident over to East Midlands Ambulance Service."

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were called to the address at 1.29pm when the caller reported a medical emergency. Two paramedics in fast response cars, a double-crewed ambulance and an air ambulance were deployed to the scene.