A14 re-opens after serious Northamptonshire crash

The A14 has now re-opened after a serious crash which closed a stretch in Northamptonshire for almost five hours.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 1 and 2, after a small red car overturned at about 10.15am.

The driver of the car, a woman, was "very seriously" injured.

The major road was closed at the Catthorpe Interchange and junction 1 whilst serious collision investigators assessed the scene.

The road re-opened at about 3pm.