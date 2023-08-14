A man in his 70s who was hit by a driver while he was sat on a bench in a Northamptonshire village has died in hospital.

Keith Turnidge, from Weedon, died in hospital on Friday (August 11), Northamptonshire Police have today (Monday August 14) confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened more than two months ago in Weedon Bec on June 8, when 76-year-old Keith was sat on a bench in Bridge Street at around 6.20pm. The driver of Mini Cooper collided with him before also colliding with a house.

The elderly victim was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where he later died. The driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.