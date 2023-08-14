News you can trust since 1869
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

A man in his 70s who was hit by a driver while he was sat on a bench in a Northamptonshire village has died in hospital.

Keith Turnidge, from Weedon, died in hospital on Friday (August 11), Northamptonshire Police have today (Monday August 14) confirmed.

The incident happened more than two months ago in Weedon Bec on June 8, when 76-year-old Keith was sat on a bench in Bridge Street at around 6.20pm. The driver of Mini Cooper collided with him before also colliding with a house.

The elderly victim was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where he later died. The driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old Weedon man who was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and causing serious injury through careless/dangerous driving, remains on police bail pending further enquiries.