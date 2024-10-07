Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found with a stab wound in a Northamptonshire village.

Police officers were called to The Wharf in Bugbrooke just before 11am today (Monday October 7).

Reports of a woman having sustained a stab wound had been received by Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The woman has been taken to hospital and a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detectives are now working to establish what exactly happened and anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000597883.