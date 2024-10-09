40-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing at Northamptonshire pub released on bail

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:09 BST
A man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a Northamptonshire pub, has been released on bail.

The 40-year-old man, from Northampton, was arrested on Monday (October 7) at The Wharf in Bugbrooke, after police were called at around 11am to reports of a woman having sustained a stab wound.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Wednesday October 9) confirmed that the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A spokeswoman for the force also confirmed he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called to The Wharf in Bugbrooke on Monday October 7.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, however her condition remains unknown.

The McManus Pub Company confirmed the popular pub remained closed on Tuesday, but planned to reopen today.

Detectives are working to establish what exactly happened and anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000597883.

