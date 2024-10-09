Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a Northamptonshire pub, has been released on bail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Wednesday October 9) confirmed that the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A spokeswoman for the force also confirmed he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called to The Wharf in Bugbrooke on Monday October 7.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, however her condition remains unknown.

Detectives are working to establish what exactly happened and anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000597883.