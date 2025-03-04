27 sheep injured and one dead after dog attack in Northamptonshire field

More than 25 sheep were injured and one died after a dog attack in a Northamptonshire field.

The incident happened between 9pm on Thursday February 20 and 1.30pm on Friday February 21 in a field off the A361 in Charwelton.

Police say a dog attacked a group of sheep, resulting in one dying and 27 being injured.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about the identity of the dog owner, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000104722.

The incident happened in a field near Charwelton.

Northamptonshire Police is also warning dog owners across the county to keep their pets on a lead and under control, especially as sheep are now out in fields with their young lambs. Farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.

This is the second incident near Daventry in a matter of months after three pregnant sheep were discovered near Everdon on December 28, 2024.

