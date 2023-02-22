A further 27 drink-drivers from across Northamptonshire – and further afield – have been sentenced following a Christmas crackdown.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Drink-drivers were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The latest sentences from the Christmas crackdown are:

• Mateusz Sieja, 27, of Racedown, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 11 and appeared at court on February 4. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £461 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Mantukdas Rimdzius, 41, of Purser Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 21 and appeared at court on February 6. He was disqualified from driving for 41-months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge.

• John Hannah, 63, of Hillside Crescent, Weldon, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 22 and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £203 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £81 victim surcharge.

• Alan John Giles, 71, of Podmore Way, Broughton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 23 and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £254 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £102 victim surcharge.

• Alexandru Pirnea, 37, of Palk Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 24 and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 24-months, fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Vitalis Milkeris, 28, of Sparke Close, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 22-months, fined £550 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £440 victim surcharge.

• Aaron Luke Robinson, 21, of Tall Trees Close, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 22-months, fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £64 victim surcharge.

• Jordan Lee Page, 30, of Compton Place, Kettering, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £140 victim surcharge.

• Spencer William Smith, 19, of Nene Rise, Cogenhoe, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £420 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £168 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Benjamin William Halfhide, 40, of Field Street, Kettering, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on February 9. He was disqualified from driving for 28-months, fined £832 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £333 victim surcharge.

• Bradley Atkins, 43, of East Avenue, Burton Latimer, was arrested and charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 26 and appeared at court on February 13. He was disqualified from driving for six-months, his driving licence was endorsed with 10 points, and he was fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £74 victim surcharge.

• Richard Dewey, 33, of Westminster Way, Daventry, was arrested and charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 26 and appeared at court on February 13. He had his driving licence endorsed with 10 points, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

• Dumitru Dominte, 33, of Berneshaw Close, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 26 and appeared at court on February 13. He was disqualified from driving for 24-months, fined £653 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £261 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Richard John Parker, 55, of Station Road, Burton Latimer, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 27 and appeared at court on February 13. He was disqualified from driving for 24-months, fined £864 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £346 victim surcharge.

• Alexander Fletcher, 39, of Mill Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 29 and appeared at court on February 13. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, ordered to complete a community order, unpaid work requirement and rehabilitation activity, as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• Harry Little, 23, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 17 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 18-months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £230 victim surcharge.

• Abdul Foysul, 38, of Westminster Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 30 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 36-months, fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £96 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Ifeanyi Ojike, 41, of Tennyson Road, Luton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 30 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 22-months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

• Constantin Levinte, 24, of High Barnes Close, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 30 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for six-months, fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £105 victim surcharge.

• Darren George Graham, 51, of James Watt Avenue, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 30 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 13-months, fined £489 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £196 victim surcharge.

• Rafel Kalicki, 37, of Gold Street, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 31 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 26-months, ordered to complete a community order and unpaid work requirement as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Kwadwo Anponseh, 39, of London End, Irchester, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 31 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 22-months, fined £421 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £264 victim surcharge.

• George Lazar, 45, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 31 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £334 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £134 victim surcharge.

• Kevin Chalmers, 57, of Weavers Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on New Year’s Day (January 1) and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 26-months, ordered to complete a community order and unpaid work requirement as well as pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

• John Harper, 55, of White Post Court, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on New Year’s Day (January 1) and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 19-months, fined £460 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Leonard Cercelaru, 23, of Colham Road, Uxbridge, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on New Year’s Day (January 1) and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 15-months, fined £499 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge.

• Bernard Amoako, 41, of Eider Grange, Bedford, was arrested and charged with failing to provide a breath sample for analysis on January 2 and appeared at court on February 16. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £138 victim surcharge.