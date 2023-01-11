24 drivers on A5 in Northamptonshire clocked over the speed limit in one morning

Two dozen motorists were clocked as over the speed limit on a stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire in just one morning.

Northamptonshire Police’s unmarked van, which was introduced late last year, was on the A5 near Watford Gap on Wednesday morning (January 11).

In that time, the officers clocked 24 drivers as over the speed limit, with one reaching 72mph in a 50mph zone.

Taking to Twitter after, the Safer Roads Team said: “The unmarked van has been out this morning carrying out enforcement on A5 Watford Gap.

“24 drivers showed total disregard to the speed limit and the safety of other road users.

“One driver was caught at 72mph in a 50mph limit, there is #NoExcuse for speeding so please #SlowDown.”

The introduction of the unmarked police van was described by the force as an “unusual step” to crackdown on those who drive illegally and irresponsibly.

Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell previously said: “We know that people change their driving behaviour when they see a marked police vehicle and using unmarked vehicles is nothing new. However, this is the first time we’ve adopted this approach when it comes to mobile enforcement.

“With the level of offending across the county, we need to do something different, and the use of unmarked enforcement vehicles might make people think twice before taking unnecessary risks in Northamptonshire.”