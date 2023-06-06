21-year-old US airman charged with multiple counts of rape at Northamptonshire airbase
Court date set for later this month
A 21-year-old US airman has been charged with multiple accounts of rape at a Northamptonshire airbase.
Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a woman - a UK citizen - at RAF Croughton between November 2020 and February 2021, Northamptonshire Police confirms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bogstad will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29.
Northamptonshire Police, which led the investigation with the full co-operation of the United States Air Force, says it will make no further comment at this time.