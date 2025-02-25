20-year-old found in Daventry playing field with 45 wraps of cocaine and nearly £1,000 of cash

A 20-year-old man has been pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply after police officers found him in a Daventry playing field with 45 wraps of cocaine and nearly £1,000 of cash.

Oltion Stafasani, of no fixed address, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 1, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply.

The 20-year-old was stopped and searched by officers from Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team on The Hollows playing field on January 31. Officers found 40 wraps of suspected Class A drugs on Stafasani, as well as almost £1,000 in cash.

The stop and search was completed after police used Northamptonshire Talking to ask the community for information about drug-related activity on January 25. They then received replies, which led them to targeting their activity, and ultimately led to the arrest.

PC Adam Colton said: “This case is a really great example of the value and importance of information from the people we serve.

“In just a week, we went from asking for information about illegal activity to having someone in court admitting their guilt.

“We couldn’t have acted so quickly without this help from our community, and I’m grateful to everyone who got in touch to share their concerns and what they knew.

“I hope this result shows just how much we value information from our residents, and our commitment to acting on it to deliver on the issues that matter to people in Daventry.”

Stafasani was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing, which is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (March 4).