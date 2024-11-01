20 faces of criminals jailed for the most serious offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in October 2024

Kevin Nicholls
These are the faces of 20 of the most serious offenders from across Northamptonshire who were among those sentenced to jail terms by judges and whose stories we brought you during Ocotber 2024.

They include a former childminder and wife of a Conservative councillor who admitted inciting racial hatred in a social media post, a convicted dummy snatcher who defied the terms of his release from prison by contacting a Northampton mum and a woman who forced residents to flee from their homes after setting fire to her flat in Northampton…

1. Jailed in October 2024

The former childminder and wife of Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly was sentenced to 31 months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting posting a racist message on X, formerly Twitter. The 41-year-old, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged in August with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. Her now-deleted tweet called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared following the Southport murders in July 2024.

2. Lucy Connolly

The former childminder and wife of Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly was sentenced to 31 months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting posting a racist message on X, formerly Twitter. The 41-year-old, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged in August with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. Her now-deleted tweet called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared following the Southport murders in July 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Conybeare, 36, and 33-year-old Lucas (right) — both said to be of no fixed abode — were jailed after admitting battering a man unconscious in a Northampton churchyard in May 2024. Conybeare was sentenced to a total of 30 months and Lucas 20 months.

3. Sean Patrick Conybeare and Nathan Lucas

Conybeare, 36, and 33-year-old Lucas (right) — both said to be of no fixed abode — were jailed after admitting battering a man unconscious in a Northampton churchyard in May 2024. Conybeare was sentenced to a total of 30 months and Lucas 20 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 35-year-old who has a history of sex crimes against women and girls, was jailed for another six months after groping a woman in a busy Kettering town centre street. Farrow, who appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough, denied the allegation but eventually pleaded guilty when his DNA was found on the inside of the victim’s bra.

4. Anthony Farrow

The 35-year-old who has a history of sex crimes against women and girls, was jailed for another six months after groping a woman in a busy Kettering town centre street. Farrow, who appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough, denied the allegation but eventually pleaded guilty when his DNA was found on the inside of the victim’s bra. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

