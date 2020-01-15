15-year-old girl sexually assaulted on bus journey to Northampton town centre

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on a bus in Northampton.

The man moved seats to sit next to her during a 20-minute journey on a No 21 Uno Lilac Line bus from Weston Favell towards the town centre on Wednesday, January 8.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The teenager boarded the bus at Weston Favell and sat at the rear of the bus.

"As the bus travelled along its route, a male moved seats to sit next to the girl and placed his arm around her.

"The girl pushed him away but he continued to put his arm around and sexually assaulting her."

The offender continued to pester her before getting off the bus near Exeter Place on the Kettering Road.

Police describe him as being of dual-heritage with light brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark red jacket, white t-shirt and blue trousers.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident, which happened between 6.45pm and 7.30pm, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000014920.