More than a dozen thieves have been sentenced in Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court for shop thefts across the county, and beyond.

Those listed below were sentenced in late December and throughout January for shop theft offences.

Police have feature their cases as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Court results

Jardine Dewar, aged 32, of School Lane, Kettering, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from shops on December 8, 17 and 18, 2023, and pleaded guilty to one count of assault in relation to an incident in Horsemarket, Kettering, on August 19, 2023. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the victim of the assault.

Heidi James, aged 24, of Dorking Walk, Corby, pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft from shops in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire between February 15 and December 9, 2023. James also admitted two counts of possession of a Class A drug, dating to June 2023. She was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £1,041.75 compensation.

Joanna Taylor, aged 40, of Stephenson Way, Corby, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a Corby shop and one count of assault by beating, both on November 24, 2023. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £116 compensation.

Craig Quilter, aged 39, of Jubilee Street, Rothwell, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from a shop between July and September 2023, and was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activity, 40 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Paul Poyser, aged 49, of Treetops, Northampton, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop. He was sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Poyser was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £132.90 compensation.

Ryan Hutchings, aged 30, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a shop and one count of possession of a Class C drug. He was given a sentence totalling 24 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and will be subject to one year of electronic monitoring. Hutchings must also undergo a rehabilitation activity and pay a total of £1,677.15 compensation.

Daniel Allen Holden, aged 38, of no fixed address, Northampton, admitted eight counts of theft from a shop. He was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Dylon McGregor, aged 32, of Dumble Close, Corby, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop, including alcohol worth a total of £1,126. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £1,346 compensation.

Simon Lawrence, aged 28, of Semilong Road, Northampton, indicated guilty pleas to one count of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, a Special Constable, both on January 13, 2023. Lawrence also admitted two further counts of theft from a shop and one further count of assault by beating, all relating to incidents on January 16. He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Jane Hill, aged 38, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop and one count of fail to surrender to police/court bail. She was given a community order with rehabilitation activity and ordered to pay £45 costs.

Phillip John Leitch, aged 35, of no fixed address, Corby, admitted five counts of theft from a shop and was sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation activity requirement. Leitch was also ordered to pay a total of £340 compensation.

Billy Appleyard, aged 26, of Ford Street, Kettering, admitted two counts of theft from a shop. He was sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment and told to pay £85 costs, £154 surcharge, and £43.83 compensation.

Mark Richard David Davies, aged 62, of Waypost Court, Northampton, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop, of goods totalling £3,263.50, on August 27, September 29 and November 11, 2023. Davies was also dealt with for one count of possession of a Class B drug, cannabis. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with non-residential alcohol treatment requirement for six months, plus a rehabilitation activity of up to 35 days. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis. Davies was also told to pay £654 compensation.

Gemma Vickery, aged 34, of Rockingham Road, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a shop, and two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, all on January 25. She was ordered to pay costs of £85, victim surcharge of £48, and fined a total of £120. Vickery remains under the terms of a previously imposed community order. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

Kieron Hollingworth, aged 44, of Cyril Street, Northampton, admitted failing to comply with a community order made by magistrates on January 4, 2024, in relation to his conviction for nine previous shop theft offences committed between May and November 2023. The order was revoked and Hollingworth was given consecutive two-week prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for each of the nine counts, making a total sentence of 18 weeks. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.