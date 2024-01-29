Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details of 11 more drink drivers, sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire, have been released.

The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Below are more court results from the campaign.

Court results

Mayuran Kailayanathan, aged 34, of Fleming Close, Loughborough, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge. Kailayanathan was arrested after being stopped driving on the M1 motorway at junction 16 on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Justin Cassidy, aged 20, of Palmer Crescent, Burton Latimer, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge. Cassidy was arrested in London Road, Kettering, on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Amos Kangethe, aged 31, of Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £138 victim surcharge. Kangethe was arrested in Abington Square, Northampton, on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Shingirai Mandidzinga, aged 40, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £467 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £187 victim surcharge. Mandidzinga was arrested in Cliftonville Road, Northampton, on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

David Curley, aged 41, of Rectory Close, Crick, was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £415 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. Curley was arrested on the A45 at Earls Barton on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £332 victim surcharge and fined an additional £415 after pleading guilty to possession of a Class A drug – namely cocaine. No separate penalty was issued for a charge of wilful obstruction of a highway.

Amanda Watts, aged 33, of Desborough Road, Braybrooke, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge. Watts was arrested on the A427 at Stoke Albany, on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Kiran Gollapally, aged 28, of Lennox Walk, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £392 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £157 victim surcharge. Gollapally was arrested in Hawkesmoor Way, Northampton, on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Curtis Peachment, aged 30, of Bowen Square, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 24 months and fined £923 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £369 victim surcharge. Peachment was arrested in New Street, Daventry, on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Daniel Jackson, aged 45, of Tinley Way, Threemilestone, Truro, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 18. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge. Jackson was arrested on the A6 Burton Latimer bypass on Friday, Monday, December 29, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Esther Nkmwazi, aged 36, of Meeting Lane, Kettering, pleaded guilty to four charges when she appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 19. Nkmwazi was arrested in Carrington Street, Kettering, on Monday, December 11, during the Force’s annual drink and drug drive campaign and was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance. She was bailed to appear before magistrates on Monday, January 8, however, failed to attend and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On January 19, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge. Nkmwazi was ordered to complete a further 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to failing to surrender to court, while no further penalties were issued for the licence and no insurance offences.

Robert Raska, aged 55, of The Severn, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £450 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £180 victim surcharge. Raska was arrested near to his home, on Friday, December 22, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.