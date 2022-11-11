The knitters meet regularly

A group of villagers have banded together to support those on the front line in the war in Ukraine.

Liz Lowther, of Yelvertoft, takes up the story: “When the war in Ukraine started I wanted to do something to help.

“I along with two friends we knitted some blue and yellow hearts and sold them.

Some of the knitted hearts

“We then gave the proceeds directly to families who arrived with nothing to give them a helping hand in whatever way was needed.

“Together we managed to raise £700.

“A friend who is involved in a charity sending supplies to Ukraine asked if we were up for a further challenge – to knit 1,000 hearts to be included in bags that they were sending out to some of the soldiers for Christmas.

“We managed to recruit about 35 friends, family and other villagers in Yelvertoft and I think we are going to manage to complete this.

The charity the hearts are being knitted for is based in Banbury