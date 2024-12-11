'Careless' driver disqualified after being caught overtaking on wrong side of sign in Southam

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been banned from driving after dashcam footage caught him overtaking carelessly in Southam.

Footage of Daventry man Christopher Gunter, 24, behind the wheel was submitted to the police by a member of the public as part of Operation Snap.

He has been disqualified from driving for 28 days and fined £346.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage showed him driving without due care and attention, and failing to comply with solid white line road markings and traffic signs as he overtook other vehicles on the A425 on February 15 this year.

The footage was submitted to the police.placeholder image
The footage was submitted to the police.

At Leamington Magistrates Court on December 3, Gunter was also ordered to pay £110 costs and £138 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the sentence, Police led Prosecutor Hannah Smith said: “This young driver was seen to overtake on a number of occasions which included overtaking on double white lines and also onto the wrong side of a mandatory keep left sign.

"This is totally unacceptable.

“We hope this ban together with fines and costs will be enough to remind him of his responsibilities to other road users and himself to always drive safely and legally.”

For more information, please visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice