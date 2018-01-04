County man, Paul, takes on new role at hospice

A Northamptonshire accountant has been named as the new chair of trustees at the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for county youngsters.

Paul Stothard has taken up his senior position on the Rainbows Board and will take on the role alongside his other interests - church, golf, gardening and motorbikes.

The move comes following a decision by former Chair Di Postle to step back from the role, though she remains on the Board of Trustees.

Paul, a qualified accountant, has worked in senior finance posts with Ernst & Young, HSBC, WH Smith and the BBC before heading up Shoosmiths solicitors and now offers strategic senior management consultancy services.

The 59-year-old, who is based in South Northamptonshire, is married with three children.

Previously he combined his charity work with a passion for motorbikes whilst a trustee and volunteer rider with SERV (Service through Emergency Rider Volunteers) - an organisation providing out-of-hours voluntary support to deliver blood and blood products for the NHS.

He will continue to help SERV where he will remain a volunteer rider.

He is also a Lay Minister for the Church of England.

Mr Stothard said: “I feel privileged, excited and proud to be playing a part in this terrific and joyful organisation which provides vital support to youngsters with life-limiting conditions and their families when they need it most.”

Rainbows Hospice is based in Loughborough, but provides support to hundreds of families from Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Rutland and Lincolnshire.