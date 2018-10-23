County Hall councillors failed to spend almost £85,000 from a fund for local good causes

The leader of Northamptonshire County Council was one of several who failed to spend thousands of pounds on their ward.
The empowerment fund scheme gave each councillor £5,000 to spend on good causes in their wards, examples of which include community groups, local events, sports clubs, school trips and defibrillators.
Most of the 57 councillors were left with a few hundred pounds unspent - possibly as a result of the scheme being ended a month early because of the council's financial crisis.
But 14 councillors each had more than £1,000 left.
Among them were the leader of the council Matt Golby (Con, Duston West & St Crispin) and fellow cabinet members Ian Morris (Con, Silverstone) and Cecilia Irving-Swift (Con, Brixworth).
Councillor Golby did manage to spend most of his money - on 12 causes including on a care leavers' event, a primary school holiday club and a Christmas shopping voucher scheme. However, he still had £2,037 unspent.
He said: "I don't want to comment on this. I wasn't aware that I hadn't spent it all."
On the opposite side of the chamber, some senior Labour figures also failed to spend all their empowerment fund.
Labour group leader Bob Scott (Lab, Lloyds) and former group leader John McGhee (Lab, Kingswood) spent money on community defibrillators, among other causes, but still had more than £2,400 and more than £1,900 left respectively.
Rebecca Breese (Con, Middleton Cheney) was the only councillor to have spent none of her empowerment fund. She did not respond to a request for comment.
At the other extreme, Chris Stanbra (Lib Dem, Oakley), whose ward is in Corby, was among 12 members who spent all their £5,000.
Having not received enough bids at one point, he sent out a leaflet urging people and organisations to apply for money.
He said: "I found it very easy indeed to spend my fund.
"I can understand that some newer councillors may not know how the scheme works. But I have to say that, with this money at my disposal it was incumbent on me as a councillor to find a way to spend it in a way that benefited the community."
On the role played by the early withdrawal of the scheme in catching councillors out, Councillor Stanbra said: "It was pretty clear to us the financial state the council was in and knew the empowerment funds might not be there to spend much longer."
These are your councillors and how much of their fund was unspent:
Richard Auger (Con, Daventry West ) £0
Fiona Baker (Con, Brackley) £1250
Jane Birch (Lab, Kingsthorpe South) £3000
Elizabeth Bowen (Con, Nene valley ) £3500
Wendy Brackenbury (Con,Thrapston ) £500
Rebecca Breese (Con, Middleton Cheney) £5000
Julie Brookfield (Lab,Corby West) £3784
Adam Brown (Con, Bugbrooke) £1100
Robin Brown (Con, Woodford & Weedon ) £0
Pinder Chauhan (Con, Sixfields ) £0
Michael Clarke (Con, Hackleton & Grange Park) £1745
Rachel Cooley (Con, St George) £700 **(SINCE STEPPED DOWN)
Julie Davenport (Ind, Delapre & Rushmere) £4000
Gareth Eales (Lab, Dallington Spencer) £793
Scott Edwards (Lab, Wicksteed) (Con, ) £2750
Jonathan Ekins (Con, Brickhill and Queensway) £3300
Matt Golby (Con, duston West & St Crispin) £2037
Andre Gonzalez de Savage (Con, East Hunsbury & Shelfleys ) £362
Robert Gough (Con, Earls Barton) £0
Martin Griffiths (Con, Irchester) £3750
Jim Hakewill (Ind, Rothwell and Mawsley) £664
Eileen Hales (Con, Windmill) £1550
Mike Hallam (Con, Boothville and Parklands) £0
Amy Howard (Con, Daventry East) £278
Dudley Hughes (Con, Raunds) £0
Sylvia Hughes (Con, Irthlingborough) £313
Cecile Irving-Swift (Con, Brixworth) £1000
Andrew Kilbride (Con, Billing & Rectory Farm) £0
Graham Lawman (Con, Croyland & Swanspool) £3500
Stephen Legg (Con, Riverside Park) £350
Malcolm Longley (Con, Braunston & Crick) £0
Allan Matthews (Con, Desborough) £600
Arthur McCutcheon (Lab, Headlands) £2000
John McGee (Lab, Kingswood) £1901
Andy Mercer (Con, Rushden South) £20
Gill Mercer (Con, Finedon) £2000
Dennis Meredith (Lib Dem, Talavera) £0
Ian Morris (Con, Silverstone) £1000
Sandra Naden-Horley (Con, Corby Rural) £604
Steve Osborne (Con, Long Buckby ) £2274
Bill Parker (Con, Clover Hill) £315
Suresh Patel (Con, Duston East) £110
Victoria Perry (Con, Ise) £592
Sam Rumens (Con, Kingsthorpe North) £3107
Adil Sadygov (Con, Towcester & Roade) £3500
Bob Scott (Lab, Lloyds) £2406
Mick Scrimshaw (Lab, Northall) £2937
Judy Shephard (Con, Moulton ) £0
Heather Smith (Ind, Oundle) £2300
Christina Smith-Haynes (Con, Burton & Boughton) £1174
Chris Stanbra (Lib Dem, Oakley ) £0
Danielle Stone (Lab,Abingtton & Phippsvllle) £2580
Winston Strachan (Lab, Castle) £0
Michael Tye (Con, Rushden Pemberton West) £2430
Allen Walker (Con, Deanshanger) £2750
Malcolm Waters (Con, Hatton park) £1000