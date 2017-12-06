County cadets thanked for their help with races at Stanwick Lakes

Young emergency services volunteers who gave up their time to marshal a series of running events have received a generous donation as a thank you for their support.

Members of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) have been helping at races held at Stanwick Lakes throughout 2017.

The cadets have been helping out with races at Stanwick Lakes

As a thank you, Rockingham Forest Trust, which manages Stanwick Lakes, presented a cheque for £500 to NESC at the final race of the year, where runners took on 5k, 10km and half marathon distances.

The trust’s Becky Gill, who organises the runs, said: “We’ve had some really positive feedback from runners saying what a supportive, professional and fun group of marshals the cadets are.

“It was fantastic that they stayed right to the end of our final race to cheer on the runners – many who needed that encouragement to get over the finish line.

“The cadets encapsulate perfectly the spirit we try to create with the runs.

“As a charity, any money we make goes back into the site, and having the cadets support us has been brilliant.

“It’s great to give something back as a thank you.”

Cadet leader Steve Bedford added: “Working with the Run at Stanwick Lakes team has been extremely beneficial to our cadets; it has given them a real challenge and an opportunity to learn teamwork and leadership skills, as well as working alongside professionals from other organisations.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation from the Run at Stanwick Lakes team which will go towards funding other activities for Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets across the county.”

The cadets will be returning to marshal events at Stanwick Lakes in 2018.

Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets is open to teenagers aged 13 to 18.

It is a joint partnership between the county’s police, fire and ambulance cadets, and is an independent registered charity.

Units meet weekly across Northamptonshire during term-time, offering young people the chance to take an active role in supporting the work of police, fire and ambulance staff and making a positive contribution to their communities.