Council's Daventry offices to undergo relocation

The Abbey Centre

The move will take place in two phases.

Customer-facing services have now moved, to be followed by the move of the rest of the WNC teams and the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust later this summer.

The office relocation was informed by feedback from customers and employees about how office space is being used post-Covid.

The move will bring together services more effectively for residents. This would include front-line teams like customer services, revenues and benefits, housing, adult social care, and children’s services being based within the Abbey Centre in St John’s Square.

It is expected to save at least £200,000 a year in the council’s revenue budget, which pays for the day-to-day running of services.

Cllr Mike Hallam, WNC cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic presented its challenges but also presented opportunities too. It provided us with the insight and the opportunity to review the way we work as well as inform our future building needs alongside the technology advancements required to support our staff and communities.

“Our office relocation to the Abbey Centre is a great chance to reduce our building space used and generate significant savings, as well as an opportunity to work with partners to deliver joined-up services for our residents.”

Residents visiting the Abbey Centre can:

• Get advice about a wide range of West Northants Council services, from housing options to council tax and everything else in between.• Report issues online, from potholes to concerns about a child or adult, using the website in our self-serve areas.• Access LibraryPlus services and well as meet with our partners who can help with money advice, legal matters, or offer health and wellbeing support.