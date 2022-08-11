Councils and charities mobilise to aid West Northamptonshire homeless, elderly and vulnerable during heatwave

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heatwave alert has been declared across Northamptonshire following the Met Office issuing Level 3 Heat-Health and amber extreme heat warnings for the county.

Hot weather is set to continue through the weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s, which has sparked a multi-agency response with councils working alongside Northampton Hope Centre and other voluntary organisations to help the homeless, elderly and vulnerable.

Forecasters say temperatures will not reach last month’s record-breaking levels but the heatwave will be more prolonged, lasting until Sunday night.

West Northamptonshire Council has mobilised its rough sleeper team to provide water, sunscreen, and guidance about keeping safe, linking in with healthcare services if required.

Cool, shaded, or indoor areas will also be provided for rough sleepers to shelter from the heat.

The Hope Centre will be opening its support hub at Oasis House in Campbell Street for longer during the week and all-day Saturday and Sunday to provide shelter, food and support for the most vulnerable rough sleepers and homeless.

The BBC's weather app forecasts temperatures up to 35°C for the Northampton area this weekend

Residents are advised to remain cautious and check on elderly or vulnerable people where possible.

Top ways to stay safe in extreme heat:

• Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

• Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

• Use cool spaces if going outdoors.

• Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.

• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

• If you must go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

• Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.