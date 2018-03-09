Council tax increases as Daventry District Council agrees 2018/19 budget

Daventry District Council members have increased council tax by on average about £5 for a Band D property in the district.

At a special council meeting on Monday (March 5) councillors set the authority’s council tax level for the year ahead, agreeing that DDC’s portion of the bill, including special expenses, will increase by an equivalent to just under 10p a week.

Daventry District Council’s precept for an average Band D property in 2018/19 will be £138.75 a year - equivalent to £2.67 a week per household for all the services it provides. In 2017/18 the precept was £137.62.

The £11.6 million revenue budget – money that will be spent on the day-to-day running of its services – takes account of a seven per cent reduction in the funding settlement that the council will receive from central Government for the next financial year.

Councillor Colin Morgan, resources portfolio holder said: “In the face of the severe funding pressures continuing across local government, we’ve worked hard to be able to deliver a prudent and balanced budget for the year ahead.

“Investing in projects that not only meet our community’s needs but reduce our reliance on central government grants are becoming increasingly important in this challenging financial climate.

"The small increase to our part of the council tax bill will make a big difference towards helping to maintain the services we provide across our district.”

DDC collects the council tax on behalf of Northamptonshire’s public authorities including Northamptonshire County Council, Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner and parish councils.

DDC’s precept represents eight per cent of the total annual council tax bill, with six per cent going towards parish councils and special expenses, 73 per cent to Northamptonshire County Council and 13 per cent to the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Council tax bills will be issued to households district-wide from March 12 onwards.

DDC says it will continue to invest in improving amenities and services, earmarking money within its capital programme for the ongoing regeneration of Daventry’s town centre and industrial areas.

Projects set to move forward in the year ahead include the new retail and leisure park to the north-west of Daventry (Site 5), a new commercial build at Heartlands Business Park for employer Coherent (Rofin-Baasel) and a shop front improvement scheme for Daventry town centre.

Other investments planned for 2018/19 include increasing resources to tackle homelessness, providing new recycling bins for all households district-wide and hosting the international Women’s Tour cycling event in for a second year.

Residents living on a low income may be entitled to help towards their council tax payments. Anyone who feels they may qualify for Council Tax Benefit can get confidential advice by phoning 01327 871100, emailing benefits@daventrydc.gov.uk or by visiting the Council Offices at Lodge Road, Daventry.