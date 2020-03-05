Council helps recycle 6,000 tonnes of food waste from Daventry homes

Daventry District Council is recycling around 6,000 tonnes of food waste from homes in the area every year, figures suggest.

The Environment Bill outlines plans for food waste to be collected separately from all households by 2023, with a campaign group calling uneaten food in the country an “environmental nightmare of epic proportions”.

An analysis of data from waste reduction charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap), who support the proposals, shows the estimated 35,000 households in Daventry do have a separate food waste collection already.

This means Daventry District Council, along with just over a third of English local authorities, are already a few years ahead of schedule.

The research from Wrap suggests that 6,038 tonnes of food is thrown away in the area each year.