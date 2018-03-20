Could you help Daventry village group save its library?

A Daventry village group are appealing for people with fundraising experience or with a knowledge of charities and trusts as it looks at ways to maintain its library service.

Long Buckby library is among the small and medium-sized libraries set to close in Northamptonshire from August 28, unless community groups can be found to run them by the end of May.

Save Long Buckby Library has organised a meeting this Saturday (March 24) at 2pm in the Church School Rooms where it will discuss possible plans for the future management of the library.

A spokesman said: "We are greatly saddened by the decision of the County Council to close Long Buckby library, which is a community hub for Long Buckby and the surrounding villages.

"People from all walks of life will be hurt by the closure of the library."

The group is asking for potential volunteers to attend the meeting - in particular anyone with experience in forming a trust or charity, or with fundraising experience.