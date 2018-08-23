Corby murder investigation launched

Murder detectives in Corby have arrested two suspects after a man was killed in Corby.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Butterwick Walk, Corby, at about 11.20am yesterday (Wednesday, August 22), following concerns for the welfare of a 35-year old man. Sadly, the man, Thomas Gravestock (pictured), was found dead at the scene.

Thomas Gravestock

Two men aged 24 and 61 have been arrested in connection with the incident and detectives are now appealing for the public’s help in piecing together the events that took place before Thomas’ death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ally White, said: “We’re determined to get justice for Thomas and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him between 8am on Tuesday, August 21, and 11.20am on Wednesday, August 22, to get in touch, especially if you saw him around the Lincoln Way area.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of enquiry with a team of experienced detectives working on the case as well as local officers carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries in the local area. Officers are also supporting Thomas’ family at this extremely difficult time.

“Information from the public is vital and anyone who has any information is asked to contact us on 101 or alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A scene-guard is currently in place in Butterwick Walk and anyone with concerns in the local area is asked to contact their local neighbourhood officers who will be able to help.