Copper stolen from Northamptonshire village church

Metal has been stolen from another village church in Daventry District.

Between 10pm on June 25 and 3am on June 26 a large quantity of copper has been stolen from the roof of All Saints Church, Norton, this has caused some considerable damage to the church roof.

This follows the recent news that lead was stolen the chancel roof of St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Watford.

Northamptonshire Police are looking for any information people may have on any suspicious activity that occurred overnight when the copper was taken.

They are looking specifically for a vehicle described as looking similar to a Ford KA or a 4x4, possibly a Vauxhall Frontera or Land Rover Freelander that has been seen acting suspiciously in the village recently.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 18000297008.

"We ask those who live Norton and other rural communities to be extra vigilant, especially if you live near to a historic church, and call any suspicious activity to us on 999," said PCSO Kirsten Bates.