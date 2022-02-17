Congestion in Northamptonshire village as car crashes into hedge

A crash in a Northamptonshire village is causing traffic delays this afternoon (February 17).

There is congestion in Guilsborough Road in West Haddon close to the roundabout with the A428 after a driver crashed into a hedge in Eaglestone Drive.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This happened at about 2.55pm today in Eaglestone Drive and involved a Ford Focus, which crashed into a hedge.

Guilsborough Road in West Haddon.

"There is not believed to be life changing or life threatening injuries at this time."

Emergency services remain on the scene clearing debris and traffic.