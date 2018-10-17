Company whose Daventry warehouse burnt down is taken over after going into administration

The company that lost millions of pound worth of stock after its warehouse in Daventry burnt down in March has been taken out of administration.

Garden products provider Gardman had struggled financially in the aftermath of the inferno that saw it lose £20 million in merchandise with the company's former chief executive, Peter Utting, saying the fire had put the firm "under significant financial and operational pressure".

More than 50 firefighters battled to get to grips with the intense flames, which left the warehouse extensively damaged and having to be demolished.

Discussions were ongoing about rebuilding the Daventry warehouse - which was given the go-ahead by Daventry District Council's planning committee in August - but those plans were put on hold until a new buyer was found.

On Wednesday, Westland Horticulture bought all trading assets, stock, infrastructure and Gardman brands.

“This acquisition will bring much-needed stability for our customers and to the Gardman business," said a Westland spokesman.

"The immediate focus will be to work with all customers to provide as much continuity as possible and ensure a smooth transition over the coming weeks.

"The purchase of Gardman provides the opportunity to put a greater focus on core gardening by joining together the product strengths in Westland and Crest with those of Gardman.

"The growth of wildlife, the increased interest in the outdoor space and the opportunity to re-energise propagation and growing were factors in purchasing the business."