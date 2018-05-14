Commonwealth bronze medallist pays Daventry academy pupils a visit

A Daventry academy welcomed a medal-winning member of England's Commonwealth Games lawn bowls squad in an attempt to encourage children to take up the sport.

During his visit, David Holt - who won bronze at the games at Gold Coast 2018 - showed the students his medal and admitted he has his sights on taking home gold at the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

David, who also represented Australia at last year’s World Indoor Bowls Championship, spoke to pupils about how his passion for lawn bowls began when he was just 10 years old.

Matthew Reetz, executive headteacher at Abbey CE Academy, said: “This was a great opportunity for our pupils to try out a new sport and find out more about lawn bowls.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed hearing from a professional sports player, and David’s visit has encouraged them to continue working hard in order to reach their goals.”