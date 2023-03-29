College workshops ‘ignite the spark’ in Daventry pupils

Ignite the Spark event at Northampton College's Daventry Campus

Year 10 students from Sponne School in Towcester and Campion School in Bugbrooke attended the ‘Ignite The Spark’ event on Wednesday, March 22, to give them a feel for the world that awaits them and the skills they need to acquire to increase their chances in the future job market.

Pupils from each school group were given a choice of two pathways – STEM and Creative Enterprise – allowing them to experience the event in a way that is beneficial to them and participate in a series of workshops and interactive activities delivered by subject specialists, with an overarching theme of finding their future career.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “With so much choice and so many options available to them, deciding what to do next can be overwhelming for young people. Our ongoing series of Ignite The Spark events give them a hands-on insight into what various careers actually entail, opening their eyes to a potential career.

“The sessions start the process of shining a light on what lies ahead for these young people, who are the future of our economy and the leaders of tomorrow.”

Sessions in the STEM pathway included a look at how 3D printing is revolutionising the construction industry with students taking part in a series of hands-on plumbing challenges, a logistics workshop where students were presented with a number of operational challenges they needed to solve in order to get their company’s distribution centre out of tricky situations and the basics of car maintenance, with young drivers shown how to make break pipes, mix screen wash, and test windscreen wipers and head lights.

Those interested in creative industries were given the chance to learn how to create and manipulate sci-fi themed computer game assets using industry software, create a deconstructed piece of art using sustainable materials and learn about different elements of art and design practice, Learn how to care for a new-born baby and discover how the body is affected by different stages of growth and development, take part in fun, practical hairdressing and beauty therapy activities inspired by popular aesthetics.

Maria Still, head of Year 10 at Campion School, said: “The students enjoyed their day at Daventry Campus and it has given them insight into their next steps and what is out there. The instructors were fantastic, very knowledgable and willing to answer student questions.”

Stephanie Watts of Sponne School said: “This is the second year I have attended Find Your Future at Daventry Campus, and it’s been even better than before. The teachers were excellent and very enthusiastic, and the activities have been interesting for students.”

For more details on courses available at Northampton College starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk.