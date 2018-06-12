Classic car festival coming to Daventry village

A 1962 Mercedes SL190, a 1956 Morris Minor and a 1970 Ford Cortina will all be on display when a Daventry village hosts a classic car festival.

Watford's Classics on the Green has been organised by the community who are raising money for the repair and restoration of the village's Grade 1 listed Church of St Peter & St Paul, which will be open to visitors throughout the day.

The oldest car on show is a 1918 Bianchi Type 16 with others to feature including a 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, a 1966 VW Split screen camper, a 1970 E type Jaguar and a 1999 TVR Chimaera.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith will open the event, which runs from 11am-4pm on June 30, and there will be vintage buses, craft stalls, a licensed bar, a raffle and food on sale.

The festival is family friendly with Little Trotters bringing their rescued and re-homed ponies for the children to have lead-rein rides, alongside petting animals and a mini quad bike track.

Admission is £5 per car including occupants and a programme. Pedestrians are £1 each. For further information see the event's website.