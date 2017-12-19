Christmas opening arrangements at Daventry District Council

Daventry residents are being reminded of the range of district council services they can access online as the authority announces its closure plans for Christmas and New Year.

DDC will close its Lodge Road offices at 4.30pm on Friday, 22 December and reopen them at 9am on Tuesday, 2 January.

Essential services, such as waste and recycling collections and street cleaning, will continue over Christmas, and arrangements will continue to be in place in the event of an emergency.

The offices in Lodge Road will still be open to visitors of Jobcentre Plus and Northamptonshire County Council’s Children’s and Young People’s Service, which will each operate different working hours over Christmas.

Daventry Leisure Centre, which is owned by DDC and operated by Everyone Active, is not included in the above Council closure arrangements. For centre opening times, visit www.everyoneactive.com/Daventry or phone 01327 871144.

The Abbey Resource Centre in St John’s Square, Daventry, will be closed for Christmas from Saturday, 23 December. It is open Wednesday to Friday, 27 to 29 December until 5pm each day and then closes again on Saturday 30 December, reopening on Tuesday 2 January.

Daventry Market will take place on Friday 22 December and Friday 29 December. There will be no market on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December.

People are also being reminded of the range of services which are accessible from the Council’s Self Service system at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/online.

Residents can make a range of service requests using the system, including ordering new bins or recycling boxes, requesting an area be litter picked or requesting a parking permit.

A number of issues can also be reported online, including missed bin collections, fly-tipping, dog fouling, noise complaints and anti-social behaviour.

The website also includes an interactive mapping service, allowing people to see the latest planning applications in their area, check on local conservation and tree preservation orders and to see local facilities and amenities including schools, shops and leisure services.

Online customer accounts allow residents to keep up to date with their Council Tax, housing benefit information and Business Rates, while payments can be made online or over the phone out-of-hours by calling 01327 302303.

Find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/christmas