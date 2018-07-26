Cheap as chips summer holiday events to fascinate and entertain your children in Northamptonshire

Stuck for things to do over the next six weeks? The Chron has put together a bumper crop of activities across Northamptonshire for parents, guardians and children to get stuck into for little or no cost at all.
'Dennis and the Chamber of Mischief'
Mischief Makers Summer Reading Challenge 2018
Interactive storyteller
Duston Library
27 July
10am to 11am
Suitable for 6-11 years (booking is required).
Family Fun Day
Tombola, splat the rat, crazy bikes, karate, face painting, street food, bouncy castle, police cars and cadets and reptiles.
Kings Heath Park
12noon to 3pm
Rhymetime
Duston Library Activities (for under 5's)
August 6th, 13th, 20th
10am to 11am
Northampton Active (formerly Northampton Playdays)
Free afternoon of children's play, including a zip-wire, bouncy castles, soft play, sports including football, bowls and tennis and 'Lenny the Land Train' The Northampton Active Stage will als play host to a magician, dance acts and rhymetime performances. (In partnership with Northampton Leisuire Trust and Abington Park Museum).
1 August
12noon to 4pm
0-12 years
Abington Park Museum and bandstand Side
Free
Alice in the Garden tea party
Decorate your own treat to celebrate National Playday with free face painting, Mad Hatter Hat craft activities and balloon modelling.
1 August
12 noon to 3pm
Manor House Museum, Alfred East Art Gallery and the museum and gallery garden.
Make your own theatre
Duston Library
1 August
(Booking required)
10.30am to 11.30am
Hip Hop Day
A jam-packed day of dance, looking at breakdance and choreographic routines in association with local dance company, Body Rox.
For ages 7-16
2 August
9.30am to 4pm
The Core at Corby Cube
£25
Spoken Word Day
Look at a range of different styles and work with The Orator to create spoken word and rap.
For ages 12-16
3 August
9.30am to 4pm
The Core at Corby Cube
Cost £25
Rock painting drop in
Duston Library
8 August
(while stocks last)
2.30pm to 4pm.
Zoo Story Corner
It's time to go WILD! DRESS UP in your favourite animal fancy dress costume and listen to the story teller as we bring to life one of our favourite tales, 'Dear Zoo'.
Get your face painted as your favourite animal and take a picture with our face in the hole boards. Plus you can create your very OWN animal pencil pot to take home with you.
8 August
11am to 3pm
At Weston Favell's Favell Fun Club.
Make your own dreamcatcher
Duston Library
15 August
10.30am to 11.30am
(Booking is required)
Grow your own cress
Get your aprons ready where we will celebrate the start of August! Woohoo, we will be planting our own cress heads!
You will learn about looking after the wildlife whilst decorating your own cress head with felt tip pens and stickers. Once ready, fill it with soil and plant your seeds and take them home to watch them grow!
1 August
11am to 3pm
Weston Favell Shopping Centre
Youth graffiti project workshop
3 August,
St David’s Church community rooms,
2pm to 4pm
Free of charge
Bradlaugh Fields Community Show
4 August,
10am to 5pm
Free of charge
Brilliant Birds
Join us for a walk around the aviary and learn about the birds that are kept there.
Then make some feathery friends in our brilliant bird craft workshop. Suitable for children of all ages.
7 August
1.15 to 2pm, 2.15 to 3pm, 3.15 to 4pm
Abington Park Museum
£2.50 per child
Booking essential.
Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids
Youth graffiti project painting
MUNGA area St David’s
10 August
11am to 4pm
Free of charge
Children’s face painting
11 August,
Northampton Market Square,
11am to 3.30pm
Free of charge
Edwardian Extravaganza
Take a step back in time to Abington 1901-1910 at our Edwardian themed family fun day. Take part in craft activities, fancy dress and Edwardian mini Olympics on the lawn. Enjoy music Edwardian music, watch a Punch and Judy show, and try your performance skills in our Edwardian variety show!
11 August
1-5pm
Abington Park Museum
Free. Drop in – no booking required.
Please note there will be a small charge for some of the activities.
Kinky Boots screening
12 August
Becket’s Park
Two screenings: 11am and 2.30pm
Free of charge
Arts Workshop
Create a printed and collaged park landscape using painted papers, stencils and simple printmaking techniques. Suitable for children aged five and over.
14 August
1.15-2pm, 2.15-3pm, 3.15-4pm
Abington Park Museum
£2.50 per child
Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids
Sun Time, Fun Time
15 August
Join us as we check in and board the flight on a Sunny Summer Holiday with Favell Fun Club. You're invited to create your own smiling sunshine. Learn one the best Summertime songs using sign language - 'You are my Sunshine'.
Weston Favell Shopping Centre
Free
Anchors Away!
16 August
Join Abington Park Model Yacht Club to learn how to sail your very own model yacht. Decorate and find out how to set up your yacht. Then, test your boat sailing skills and race against the other model boats at Abington Park boating lake.
Suitable for children aged five and over. Learning session will take place from 1-2pm, boating lake session 2-3pm. This activity will involve support from supervising adult to enable the child to participate.
1pm to 3pm
Abington Park Museum
£5 per child
Booking essential. Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids
Find out more about Abington Park Model Yacht Club at www.apmyc.weebly.com
Radio Sailing with Abington Park Model Yacht Club
21 and 23 August
Join Abington Park Model Yacht Club to learn all about sailing a radio controlled boat.
Yachts will be provided by Abington Park Model Yacht Club for you to try.
Day one - a short session at the museum, learning about the radio controlled yacht, followed by a trip to Abington Park boating lake to learn how to operate the yachts on the water.
Day two - some basic theory, followed by a mini regatta with a small prize for the winner!
Suitable for children aged eight and over. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times. This activity will involve support from supervising adult to enable the child to participate.
1pm to 3pm
Abington Park Museum
£6 per child for the two afternoon sessions
Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids
Find out more about Abington Park Model Yacht Club at www.apmyc.weebly.com
Pom pom pets
Duston Library
22 August
10.30am to 11am
(Booking is required)
Pooh Bear and Friends Crafts
22 August
Favell Fun club is tasting sweet as we make our own hunny pot perfect for any Pooh Bear! Take your hunny pot home and follow our map around the centre to find all your favourite Pooh Bear characters and return it to collect your popping popcorn treat.
11am to 3pm
Weston Favell Shopping Centre
Free
Puppet Workshop
30 August
1.15pm to 2pm, 2.15pm to 3pm, 3.15pm to 4pm
Abington Park Museum
Learn all about puppets, see the puppets in their collection, and have a go at making your very own puppet.
Suitable for children of all ages.
£3 per child.
Booking essential. Booking essential. Call 01604 838110 Tuesday to Sunday 1-5pm or www.northampton.gov.uk/museumkids
All Summer long activities:
Elsie’s Café Fighting Holiday Hunger for All Children
Pick up a bag containing a picnic lunch for your child every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday lunchtime from Elsie’s Café at Market Street Community Rooms, Brunswick Place, Northampton.
11:45am to 12:15pm
Due to the voluntary nature of Elsie’s operation and to maintain our commitment to prevent food waste, bags must be ordered a day in advance and are subject to availability.
Book a picnic bag by e-mailing summerlunchbags@gmail.com or call in person at Elsie’s Café.
Children must be accompanied by an adult to book a picnic bag, which they can eat it in the cafe, in our garden or take elsewhere.
It is anticipated the bags will contain protein (meat, cheese etc) bread, fruit, something sweet and a drink.
The Harts Summer Rock Club
We are holding a free event every Monday of the summer holidays - the event is called the Harts summer rock club and is in the spirit of the current rock craze in the community.
Children are welcome to come during these hours to design their own rocks ready to go and hide in the community.
The Hart pub in Duston (573 Harlestone Road)
12 noon to 4pm
Free (rocks are provided)
Packed lunches are not allowed but food can be bought in the restaurant.
Market Square Beach
A giant sand pit, buckets and spades, deck chairs, children’s fairground rides will be opening at the bottom of the market square seven days a week, weather permitting.
10am to 4pm
26 July to 2 September
Free of charge
Northampton Market Square
Stay and play and mini beast hunts
Every Wednesday,
Bradlaugh Fields
10am to 12pm
£1.50
Market Square Beach
The giant sandpit is hosted by the council and free to use. We will be giving away free buckets and spades for families on Saturday 28th July and until stocks last.
Wellingborough town centre
From 28 July to 16 August
10am to 4pm.
Kettering by the Sea
The giant sand pit will be open from 20 July until 18 August every day (except Sundays).
10am to 4pm
Market Place in Kettering
Interactive ghost trail
All day, any day,
Pick up a trail map from the Guildhall in Northampton.
Nasty Northampton
An exhibition for all the family that looks at the hysterical and hideous histories of Northampton, from the exploits of Francis Tresham in the Gunpowder Plot and his eventual fate as a severed head at Northampton castle to the secret of what leveller Captain Pouch had in his pocket. Find out why Northampton started to make shoes and about the crimes of the Culworth gang, a notorious gang of robbers in the 18th century. With lots of things to see and do the exhibition brings Northampton’s odd history to life.
Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday (running until September 16)
12 to 5pm
Grosvenor Shopping Centre
Free Admission
Wet'n'Wild
Fun and games to be had with a large inflatable obstacle course for 8-16 years.
Every Thursday during the school holidays from 2pm to 3.30pm
Mounts Baths
No booking required.