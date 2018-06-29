Charity trek to beat poverty

Businesses and individuals are being asked to sign up to a rural fundraising trek to support people living on the breadline.

The “stamp out poverty” event, planned for Saturday September 8, is being organised by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and marketing agency, Interdirect.

Poverty is a growing concern in Northamptonshire, according to the recent Hidden Needs Report commissioned by the Foundation, which revealed 21,730 children and young people were living in poverty in the county. It puts areas of Northamptonshire in the top one percent most deprived nationally for education and skills, income and employment, health, crime and housing.

The 17km walk will start at 10am from the Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton, circle Pitsford Reservoir, and return to the Brampton Halt.