Charity calendar in memory of Northamptonshire police dog shot on duty raises £500

A calendar in memory of a Northamptonshire police dog who died defending a constable and the public has raised over £500.

Police Dog Bryn is perhaps the most famous dog who has served the Northamptonshire force after he died on duty protecting his handler, PC Ian Churms, from a man brandishing a hunting rifle.

Police Dog Bryn Jnr was bought for the 20th anniversary of Bryn Snr's death on duty.

Now, 20 years later, a ceremony will be held to present the earnings from a fundraising calendar featuring the life of PD Bryn to the National K9 Memorial Charity.

The calendar has been organised by a group of former Northamptonshire Police officers and staff - who last year also raised £2,000 to buy and name a new dog for the force, named Bryn Jnr.

Former superintendent Bob Smart, who helped organise the charity calender, said: "Police dogs are a hugely effective part of the police force. They are invaluable. Every single day they are successfully tracking down criminals and criminal property.

"Bryn was important as he was the only police dog I can recall in Northamptonshire's history that was shot on duty protecting the public and his handler.

"At Christmas, as a final act of the memorial year, we produced a calendar of early shots of Bryn’s exciting life and collected £500 which we will be donating to the National K9 Memorial Charity."

The cash raised by the calendar will be presented to K9 at a ceremony at Wootton Hall at 6pm on January 22. Police-dog-in-training Bryn Jnr will also attend.