Charity boxing fight for Daventry hairdresser

A Daventry hairdresser has her eyes on a prize fight as she aims to raise thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

Lucy Melvin, 31, who lives in Rugby, has been training for eight weeks ahead of her Ultra White Collar Boxing bout in Coventry on June 30 where she'll compete in two three-minute rounds.

Lucy works at Classic Cutz in Daventry where for every cut and blow-dry she does, 15 per cent of the cost is being put towards her fundraising proceeds.

When asked why she chose boxing as her fund-raising method, Lucy said: "Why not?

"I wanted to challenge myself."

Lucy is aiming to raise £2,000 for Cancer Research UK after her losing her father Fred to the illness when she was 11 and her cousin some years later.