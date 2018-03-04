Channel 4’s Location Location Location looking for house-hunters to be on the show

Channel 4’s Location Location Location are on the lookout for house-hunters to star in upcoming episodes of the hit property programme.

The long-running show, which first aired back in May 2000, follows presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer around the UK as they set out to match home buyers with their dream properties. “

We’re looking for house hunters who need help and guidance from our property finding experts on what and where to buy,” said a spokesman for the show.

“If that sounds like you, please fill in an application.”

To apply to take part, visit the Channel 4 website at channel4.com/programmes/take-part and scroll down to ‘Location Location Location’ Your application will be received by a member of IWC Media and they will contact you directly.