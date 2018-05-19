Chance to see latest exhibition from Daventry potter

People in Daventry are invited to see the latest exhibition from potter Peter Cosentino

Daventry artist Peter returns to The Floor One Gallery in Rugby during May and June to exhibit his latest collection of work.

His exhibition consists of a variety of ceramics ranging from muted stoneware dishes with heavily textured patterns, to highly decorative crystalline glazed bottles and smooth surfaced pots showing the effects of smoke that have been subjected to the ancient technique of pit firing.

Peter said: “The Floor One Gallery is just the right size for a solo exhibition of ceramics and 2Dimensional work.”

The exhibition begins with a private view on Saturday, between 1pm – 3pm and continues until 5pm on June 6.