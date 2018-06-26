Card from her Majesty for Northamptonshire couple's platinum wedding anniversary

A couple in Long Buckby have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary and marked the occasion with a family celebration and a card from the Queen.

Peter and Joyce Bristow met at a dance in Long Buckby's co-op hall and later married in the village's church on June 19, 1948.

The happy couple has four sons - Scott, Martyn, Geoffrey and Chris - all of whom joined their parents and other family and friends at the 70th wedding anniversary party on Sunday.

"About 100 people from the area were there," said 91-year-old Joyce, recalling her wedding day.

"It was a small, tight-knit community - we knew everyone.

"There were quite a few relatives that came too from London and Colchester.

"Afterwards we had a reception at what used to be called the Muddy Men's Cafe."

Peter, 93, was recently awarded a Legion d'Honneur by the French government for his work in the Navy in the lead up to D-Day.

After rising up to the able seaman rank, the Pitsford man left the Navy (he joined aged 17) and became a sheet metal worker for Jaguar.

Joyce fulfilled her ambitions by becoming a social worker after studying social services at college.

She spent 18 years in the profession and before that volunteered as a nurse for Red Cross and worked in a shoe factory in Northampton during the war.

"When we got married the idea was you get married and you have children," said Joyce, who was born in Northampton.

"We had four sons and I thought 'well if I can't do anything else I'll make the best of that'.

"We have had a full life."

The Bristows were both in agreement as to what the secret to a long marriage is.

"It's patience, on both sides," they concurred.