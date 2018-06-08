Caravan and number plates stolen in Daventry village

Number plates and a caravan were stolen in two incidents on the same night in a Daventry village.

Between 11.30pm on June 6 and 6.30am on June 7, front and rear number plates were taken off a vehicle in High Street, Naseby.

A white Adria Adora Thames caravan was stolen off a driveway in School Lane, Naseby between 12.33am and 6.30am on June 7.

Anyone with information can call 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email the Daventry neighbourhood police team at NeighbourhoodTeamDaventry@northants.police.uk