Car parking charges to rise next week at some Northamptonshire country parks

A new pricing system is being introduced for car parking at some of Northamptonshire County Council’s country parks from April 1.

The new tariffs apply to all the council's parks except Brampton Valley Way. They are: Barnwell Country Park, Brixworth Country Park, Fermyn Woods Country Park, Irchester Country Park and Sywell Country Park.

A council spokesman said: "The money raised through charging for parking will be ploughed directly back into the service to help pay for the ongoing maintenance of the parks."

The increase was agreed as part of the council’s budget approved in February.

The changes:

Time period Existing charge New charge

Up to four hours £3 £3.20

Up to eight hours N/A £5.20

Up to 12 hours £5 £7.20

Annual season ticket

Covering all five parks £50 £51.50

Parking in one named park £37 £38