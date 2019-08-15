Car driver killed in crash with bin lorry on Northamptonshire dual-carriageway

A driver was killed after his car was involved in a crash with a bin lorry on a dual-carriageway in Northamptonshire this morning (Thursday, August 15).

A silver Abarth Spider and a blue DAF refuse truck collided on the A45 Stefen Way, around 300 yards from the A361 roundabout, in Daventry at around 6.30am.

The male driver of the Abarth suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

Investigators would like witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 80 of August 15, 2019.