Car crash involving up to three cars and a lorry seriously injures one person on A45 near Northampton

At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry and three cars on the A45 near Northampton.

The A45 between Weedon and the M1 for Northampton has been closed in both directions this morning (April 8) following a 'police incident' at around 6.30am.

Up to three cars and a lorry have reportedly been involved in a crash on the A45.

The road remains closed in both directions along the bypass from Weedon to the M1 junction 16.

Highways England, who are supporting police at the scene, tweeted: "#A45 between #WeedonBec and #M1 now closed both directions due to a @NorthantsPolice incident. Please plan your journey around this."

Updates to follow.