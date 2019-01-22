Canons Ashby re-opens after conservation work

Spring is almost in the air at Canons Ashby.

It re-opens on February 4 after a month of conservation work.

During January the team at Canons Ashby have been busy polishing, planting and planning to make sure the historic house and gardens are looking their best for the coming year.

The house team have been busily deep-cleaning the whole of the building, carefully cleaning everything from Georgian textiles to Tudor windows, and inspecting everything for agents of decay: insects like woodworm, clothes moths and silverfish are bad news in a place with plenty of fragile historic artefacts.

Visigt www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby or canonsashby@nationaltrust.org.uk